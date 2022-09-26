© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | How old-growth forests ease climate stresses for birds

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
mark betts and hanyu kim osu bird migration

Even on the hottest days, a walk in the woods can bring some relief, as you walk through pockets of cooler air in the darker, moister places in the shade. It works for birds, too.

Research into microclimates within old-growth forests show a buffering effect for some bird species, a chance for them to escape the challenges of living outdoors in increasingly hotter climates. The research comes out of the College of Forestry at Oregon State University; doctoral student Hankyu Kim led the work, assisted by Professor Matthew Betts.

We welcome both of the researchers to the JX for a debrief on the work.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextClimate Change
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
