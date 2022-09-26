Tue 8:30 | How old-growth forests ease climate stresses for birds

Even on the hottest days, a walk in the woods can bring some relief, as you walk through pockets of cooler air in the darker, moister places in the shade. It works for birds, too.

Research into microclimates within old-growth forests show a buffering effect for some bird species, a chance for them to escape the challenges of living outdoors in increasingly hotter climates. The research comes out of the College of Forestry at Oregon State University; doctoral student Hankyu Kim led the work, assisted by Professor Matthew Betts.

We welcome both of the researchers to the JX for a debrief on the work.