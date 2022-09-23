Mon 9 AM | Not just where and when, but WHY we travel

It's a bit like falling in love: when we travel, we're open to new things and feelings. And even the mishaps that come with lugging ourselves and our stuff around the planet can be experiences that we cherish (although maybe later).

Travel writer Patricia Schultz has provided extensive lists of where to go in the world and in North America. But her latest book gets beyond the places, to the motivations.

The book is Why We Travel: 100 Reasons to See the World, and we get at least part of the list in a visit by the author.