The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Not just where and when, but WHY we travel

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
why we travel patricia schultz

It's a bit like falling in love: when we travel, we're open to new things and feelings. And even the mishaps that come with lugging ourselves and our stuff around the planet can be experiences that we cherish (although maybe later).

Travel writer Patricia Schultz has provided extensive lists of where to go in the world and in North America. But her latest book gets beyond the places, to the motivations.

The book is Why We Travel: 100 Reasons to See the World, and we get at least part of the list in a visit by the author.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
