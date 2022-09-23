Mon 8 AM | Siskiyou recreation group lands a major grant for improvements

Outdoor recreational opportunities abound in the region, but Siskiyou County has one major advantage: Mount Shasta. It is far from the only anchor for outdoor fun in the county, which continues to get a boost from the nonprofit Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

SORA just scored a Regional Park Program grant from the state to put into improvements to facilities and trails at the Mount Shasta Nordic Center.

One of SORA's leaders visits with details of this and other efforts to beef up the recreation opportunities in Siskiyou County.