Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: the ins and outs of teaching kids at home

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Brave Learner

Education is still compulsory in the United States; children are required by law to attend school, usually up to age 16. But the parents of any child have a lot of latitude in WHERE their children get educated, and home is a distinct option.

The numbers of homeschooled kids were approaching two million across the country when the COVID-19 pandemic hit . And suddenly, millions more learned what it's like to learn in their pajamas.

It was at the outset of the pandemic lockdowns that we explored homeschooling with Julie Bogart, long a practitioner and an expert on homeschooling methods. Most of the "suddenly homeschooled" are back in classrooms, but the basic gist of what goes on in a homeschool environment still stands.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
