Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: the ins and outs of teaching kids at home

Education is still compulsory in the United States; children are required by law to attend school, usually up to age 16. But the parents of any child have a lot of latitude in WHERE their children get educated, and home is a distinct option.

The numbers of homeschooled kids were approaching two million across the country when the COVID-19 pandemic hit . And suddenly, millions more learned what it's like to learn in their pajamas.

It was at the outset of the pandemic lockdowns that we explored homeschooling with Julie Bogart, long a practitioner and an expert on homeschooling methods. Most of the "suddenly homeschooled" are back in classrooms, but the basic gist of what goes on in a homeschool environment still stands.