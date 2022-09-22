Fri 8 AM | Tutunov is back on stage with world class musical talent

Concerts are back in full force in the region, after a hit-and-miss two years of on-and-off masks and COVID regulations.

The Tutunov Piano Series at Southern Oregon University's Oregon Center for the Arts begins Friday, Sept. 23, evening and features world-class pianist Alexander Tutunov and a whole bunch of top musical talent from around the world.

The first concert in the new season features flute-piano, husband-wife duo Maria José Souza Guedes and Luis Meireles. The concert presents a program of sonatas from Bach, Beethoven, Reinecke and Brahms.

The performance will be live streamed and is available for $20/household online at https://sou.universitytickets.com in person tickets are $25 per person.

Before that though the artists visit the JX to talk about their work and their travels.