Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: When mom and dad split and the kids are grown

We do everything later in life than we used to do.

Americans get married later, have kids later in life, and even divorce later. Divorce is tough on kids, even if the kids are fully grown and long out of the house.

Carol Hughes and Bruce Fredenburg, both marriage and family therapists, take up the issue of gray divorce and its effects on the offspring of the marriage, in Home Will Never Be the Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Gray Divorce.

Their focus goes to the 18-to-50 year-old people who have to reconfigure their own lives when their parents split.