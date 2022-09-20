© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Southern Oregon University rolls out plans for campus theme and Democracy Project

Published September 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Southern Oregon University aerial logo

Classes start today for the academic year at Southern Oregon University, and the year includes some big plans.

SOU presents another Campus Theme for the year, and a series of events and speakers to illustrate and illuminate the theme. The theme is Identity, and we get an overview of the elements of identity that will be explored, in an interview with Prakash Chenjeri, Cherstin Lyon, and Justin Harmon of the SOU faculty.

In addition, we'll get details on SOU's Democracy Project, which examines the working of democracy in other countries, but was home-bound during the pandemic. The project plans a trip to Scandinavia next summer, and we get further information on that.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSouthern Oregon University
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team