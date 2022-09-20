Wed 9 AM | Southern Oregon University rolls out plans for campus theme and Democracy Project

Classes start today for the academic year at Southern Oregon University, and the year includes some big plans.

SOU presents another Campus Theme for the year, and a series of events and speakers to illustrate and illuminate the theme. The theme is Identity, and we get an overview of the elements of identity that will be explored, in an interview with Prakash Chenjeri, Cherstin Lyon, and Justin Harmon of the SOU faculty.

In addition, we'll get details on SOU's Democracy Project, which examines the working of democracy in other countries, but was home-bound during the pandemic. The project plans a trip to Scandinavia next summer, and we get further information on that.