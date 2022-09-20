© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Oregon pharmacy group estimates changes coming from federal price negotiation

Published September 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Politicians have been talking for years about reducing prescription drug prices, and the talk stands a good chance of becoming reality with the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The process is gradual, affecting a limited list of drugs at first, then expanding over the next seven years. The Oregon State Pharmacy Association, a trade group, has been analyzing the drug price provisions of the IRA.

A rep from the group visits to talk about potential impacts in the near and long term for Oregon consumers.

