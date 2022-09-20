Wed 8:30 | 'False Fall' and other concerns, with our resident Master Gardener

The delayed start to the growing season caused by cool, wet weather in the late spring means harvest season slid a bit for many farmers and gardeners.

By now, harvest has been going on for several weeks for the plants that thrive in summer weather. But that is ending (we think), and it's time to be thinking of fall garden plans, and we take that up with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Call her live at 800-838-3760 or email: JX@jeffnet.org.

