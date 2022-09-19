Tue 9 AM | Playing your music when the government says to stop

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Playing your music when the government says to stop

Published September 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Mark LeVine Play till we die

Repressive societies have a habit of repressing the arts along with everything else. But artists are hard people to keep down, and Mark LeVine met musicians determined to play their music despite official disapproval.

LeVine wrote about them in Heavy Metal Islam, and two years later, the Arab Spring broke out, turning several governments in the Middle East and beyond on their heads.

So LeVine went back to visit the musicians he met, to track their progress through protest and upheaval and more oppression, in the sequel We'll Play till We Die: Journeys across a Decade of Revolutionary Music in the Muslim World.

The author joins us for an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
