Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Uniting for Ukraine seeks to settle refugees in Rogue Valley

Published September 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Ukrainian flag colored hand

Most of the world watches miserably from afar as Russia continues its war in Ukraine. But some people are doing more than watch, displaying their support for the Ukrainian people and even sending money and other assistance.

Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley intends to go a step further, working to relocate refugees from Ukraine in the Rogue Valley.

The goals are modest: six to eight families or individuals for maybe a year, with local families and supporters to help guide the visitors through life in America.

Ashland psychologist Dr. Scott Bandoroff speaks for the group.

