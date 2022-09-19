© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | $$$ for fire ravaged and threatened communities in NorCal

Published September 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw (84).jpg

The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments statewide, including 17 in far northern California.

The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Funding will be used to purchase personal protective and specialized equipment for firefighters, complete defensible space and vegetation management work, fuels and hazards reduction, and conduct fire safety public education and outreach.

Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation, brings the details to the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team