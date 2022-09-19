Tue 8:30 | $$$ for fire ravaged and threatened communities in NorCal

The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments statewide, including 17 in far northern California.

The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Funding will be used to purchase personal protective and specialized equipment for firefighters, complete defensible space and vegetation management work, fuels and hazards reduction, and conduct fire safety public education and outreach.

Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation, brings the details to the JX.