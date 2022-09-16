© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon Trail reenactor turns to Huck Finn's raft trip down the Mississippi

Published September 16, 2022
life on the mississippi rinker buck

Mark Twain used the title first, but Rinker Buck is not shy about following in Twain's footsteps. So to speak, because you can't really make footsteps on water, and that's where Buck spent his time, as described in the book Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure.

It's actually more than the Mississippi; Buck and his companions started in Pennsylvania, upstream from Pittsburgh on a tributary of the Ohio River. The trip on a flat-bottomed boat took them all the way to New Orleans, learning the rivers and the history of flat boats upon them, and even breaking a few ribs.

Rinker Buck returns to the JX, years after his renewal of a journey on the Oregon Trail.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
