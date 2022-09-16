Mon 9 AM | Oregon Trail reenactor turns to Huck Finn's raft trip down the Mississippi

Mark Twain used the title first, but Rinker Buck is not shy about following in Twain's footsteps. So to speak, because you can't really make footsteps on water, and that's where Buck spent his time, as described in the book Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure.

It's actually more than the Mississippi; Buck and his companions started in Pennsylvania, upstream from Pittsburgh on a tributary of the Ohio River. The trip on a flat-bottomed boat took them all the way to New Orleans, learning the rivers and the history of flat boats upon them, and even breaking a few ribs.

Rinker Buck returns to the JX, years after his renewal of a journey on the Oregon Trail.