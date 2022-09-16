© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery

Published September 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
3d printing houses

The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck.

New ways of obtaining housing are being explored, including the concept of using 3D printing on a large scale to create modest and inexpensive homes.

The City of Redding is working on such a project with several partners, including AccessHome.

Redding Development Director Jeremy Pagan shares details of the plan, along with Dawn Smith and Tim Scarbrough from AccessHome.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextWildfire
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
