Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery

The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck.

New ways of obtaining housing are being explored, including the concept of using 3D printing on a large scale to create modest and inexpensive homes.

The City of Redding is working on such a project with several partners, including AccessHome.

Redding Development Director Jeremy Pagan shares details of the plan, along with Dawn Smith and Tim Scarbrough from AccessHome.