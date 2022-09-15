© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | What Katrina started, traveling aid worker can't stop

Published September 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Curtis Raliford Follow

Once you see Curtis Reliford's vehicle, you know it. The foot-tall lettering explaining his mission to help people in need lets you know what he's about, in can't-miss prose.

Curtis has been active in Southern Oregon of late, continuing the work of his Follow Your Heart Action Network by collecting supplies for the Hopi reservation.

It's a mission that began in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Curtis visits to tell us about his work and where it has taken him.

