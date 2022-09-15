© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8:30 | Tasty uses for seaweed, as Savor visits with Naturespirit Herbs

Published September 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
harvesting bull whip kelp in pacific

Harvest season is in full swing this month, with farms and gardens and fruit trees delivering fresh food and more on a daily basis.

Savor, our food segment, celebrates the bounty by visiting with people involved in growing or preparing or delivering food, and often all three. This month Will Smith, food stylist and segment producer, welcomes James Jungwirth and Kari Rein, the proprietors of Naturespirit Herbs in Williams.

Their herbs are from the wild, and their main products are based upon seaweed harvested from the Pacific.

