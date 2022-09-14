© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: the missed signs of the growing opioid crisis

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Death in Mud Lick Eric Eyre

The signs of a huge upswing in prescriptions for opioid painkillers were not hard to see. But they were still ignored, until large numbers of Americans began to die of opioid overdoses.

Eric Eyre, an investigative journalist, dug into the details and the players, and won a Pulitzer prize covering the opioid crisis for a newspaper in West Virginia. expands upon the reporting in the book Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic.

The interview provides many important details to just how the problem reached crisis proportions.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
