The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Max's Mission reflects on free Naloxone on Overdose Awareness Day

Published September 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM PDT
Mark Oniffrey, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=55153415
It's that rare word that inspires fear all by itself: Fentanyl. The ultra-strong painkiller that is often mixed in with other street drugs is blamed for a high percentage of drug overdose deaths in recent years.

It has only added to the pain felt by the survivors of people who died from opioid overdoses. Julia Pinsky set up Max's Mission to distribute life-saving Naloxone in the name of her son Max, who died of an overdose.

The organization and others will observe Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday (September 17th) in Medford. Julia Pinsky talks about the growth and continued need for Max's Mission.

