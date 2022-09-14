© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Culture & Tech Decoded: Getting digital lift in hot air balloons

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jim thompson

Our regular segment Culture & Tech Decoded explores the many ways in which technology has come into use in our lives, even in support of activities we humans have done for a very long time.

This month, Precious Yamaguchi and Samuel Campbell talk to Talent resident Jim Thompson about how he uses tech in both of his passions, art and piloting hot air balloons.

Thompson works as a digital industrial artist at Hi-Tech Illustrations and also as a digital fine artist at Art, Mind and Soul.

The tech of digital art has been around awhile, but using tech to float among the clouds without mechanical propulsion is new to us. Listen how modern gadgets enhance one of our oldest forms of aviation.

join the conversation: 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

