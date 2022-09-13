© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Taking mom's hand as dementia sets in, in 'Walking With Fay'

Published September 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Walking With Fay Carolyn Birrell

One of the greatest fears of aging is that we'll develop dementia, and lose our memories and personalities while we're still alive.

Carolyn Birrell helped her mother through her descent into dementia, finding plenty of sad moments but some rather funny ones as well. Birrell collects the stories in the book Walking with Fay: My Mother’s Uncharted Path into Dementia. It recounts the odd turning of the tables, as a parent who used to try to keep a child out of trouble becomes the one who needs to be watched like a hawk.

We visit with Carolyn Birrell to add some detail to the stories of her journey with her mother.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
