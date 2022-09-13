Wed 9 AM | Taking mom's hand as dementia sets in, in 'Walking With Fay'

One of the greatest fears of aging is that we'll develop dementia, and lose our memories and personalities while we're still alive.

Carolyn Birrell helped her mother through her descent into dementia, finding plenty of sad moments but some rather funny ones as well. Birrell collects the stories in the book Walking with Fay: My Mother’s Uncharted Path into Dementia. It recounts the odd turning of the tables, as a parent who used to try to keep a child out of trouble becomes the one who needs to be watched like a hawk.

We visit with Carolyn Birrell to add some detail to the stories of her journey with her mother.

