Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The value we place on a human life

If you have a life insurance policy, what is its value? How much money will your survivors get if you die suddenly? And would that amount come close to providing any security for them?

These are among the questions we're forced to confront when we consider the dollars and cents of human existence. Howard Steven Friedman, health economist and statistician, compiles the numbers and the way we interpret them in Ultimate Price: The Value We Place on Life.

It's not a terribly comfortable conversation, but the author joined us in 2020 to have that chat.