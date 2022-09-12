© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The value we place on a human life

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Value We Place on Life Friedman

If you have a life insurance policy, what is its value? How much money will your survivors get if you die suddenly? And would that amount come close to providing any security for them?

These are among the questions we're forced to confront when we consider the dollars and cents of human existence. Howard Steven Friedman, health economist and statistician, compiles the numbers and the way we interpret them in Ultimate Price: The Value We Place on Life.

It's not a terribly comfortable conversation, but the author joined us in 2020 to have that chat.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team