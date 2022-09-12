Tue 8 AM | Genealogy research made easier, in Stories of Southern Oregon

Can you name, off the top of your head, your mother's father's mother's father? You're not alone if the identity of your great-great grandfather eludes you.

Learning more about your ancestors is a big business in America, but researching your family's past doesn't have to cost a lot. The Rogue Valley Genealogical Society helps people find the people who came before them, and in a number of ways.

We focus on RVGS in this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

We learn about the big RVGS library and more from Kim Thurman, the society president, in an interview that just happens to come before RVGS Genealogy Week, September 17-23.

