Tue 8:30 | Just how many chargers the EV boom will require

The state that went the most crazy over cars is now poised to be the first to require that all new ones be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035. California set itself on that path only recently, but other states are expected to follow suit, possibly including Oregon.

How much electric vehicle charging capacity would that require?

The Fuels Institute has some answers, after ordering a report on the demand for EV chargers state-by-state. Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger visits with some of the details from the EV infrastructure report.