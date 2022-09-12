© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Just how many chargers the EV boom will require

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
electric car charging

The state that went the most crazy over cars is now poised to be the first to require that all new ones be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035. California set itself on that path only recently, but other states are expected to follow suit, possibly including Oregon.

How much electric vehicle charging capacity would that require?

The Fuels Institute has some answers, after ordering a report on the demand for EV chargers state-by-state. Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger visits with some of the details from the EV infrastructure report.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team