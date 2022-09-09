Mon 9 AM | The nuances of racism explored in The Keenest Observers

Roots and routes: that's what Debra Thompson set out to explore, the roots of Black identities in North America and the routes taken in search of freedom on the continent.

Thompson came home to Canada after a long U.S. journey that included a stop at the University of Oregon. She considers racism and its nuances in the book The Long Road Home: On Blackness and Belonging.

It explores not just the relationship of Canada and the U.S. to its Black citizens, but her own personal relationship to both countries.

The author visits with JX Senior Producer Angela Decker in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers.