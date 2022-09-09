© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The nuances of racism explored in The Keenest Observers

Published September 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Long Road Home Debra Thompson

Roots and routes: that's what Debra Thompson set out to explore, the roots of Black identities in North America and the routes taken in search of freedom on the continent.

Thompson came home to Canada after a long U.S. journey that included a stop at the University of Oregon. She considers racism and its nuances in the book The Long Road Home: On Blackness and Belonging.

It explores not just the relationship of Canada and the U.S. to its Black citizens, but her own personal relationship to both countries.

The author visits with JX Senior Producer Angela Decker in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team