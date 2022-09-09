Mon 8:30 | U of Oregon researchers get deeper into work attitudes produced by pandemic

We're still trying to fully understand the ways in which COVID-19 and the response to it affected the economy.

While recovery is nearly complete--by the numbers--it doesn't feel like recovery to everyone. The continued exploration of COVID effects by the Institute for Policy Research & Engagement at the University of Oregon resulted in a recent paper by Robert Parker and Ben Clark at the institute.

Their report echoes public opinion surveys about work during and after the pandemic lockdowns... showing some people quitting, some people satisfied, and some people struggling to continue working with the effects of long COVID.

Clark and Parker return to the JX with further details.

