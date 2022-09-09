© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | U of Oregon researchers get deeper into work attitudes produced by pandemic

Published September 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
covid workplace

We're still trying to fully understand the ways in which COVID-19 and the response to it affected the economy.

While recovery is nearly complete--by the numbers--it doesn't feel like recovery to everyone. The continued exploration of COVID effects by the Institute for Policy Research & Engagement at the University of Oregon resulted in a recent paper by Robert Parker and Ben Clark at the institute.

Their report echoes public opinion surveys about work during and after the pandemic lockdowns... showing some people quitting, some people satisfied, and some people struggling to continue working with the effects of long COVID.

Clark and Parker return to the JX with further details.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team