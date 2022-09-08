Fri 9 AM | Driven mad by the election (in fiction): 'The Unfolding'

If you're tired of hearing how badly our country is divided, consider this: it certainly lends itself to some stories.

Prolific author A.M. Homes chose to capture this period in our history doing what she does best: write fiction. The result is The Unfolding, a novel of a man who is highly unhappy about Barack Obama's victory in the 2008 presidential election, and vows to make some moves to get his country back.

The Big Guy, as the character is known, finds plenty of allies, but also plenty of resistance on the home front, from his wife and daughter.

A.M. Homes spends some time with us describing this book and her approach to storytelling in general.

