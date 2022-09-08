Fri 8:30 | Oregon vets office seeks volunteers to help find benefits

It gets pointed out a lot that people who enter the military are told what to do all the time when they're in the service. And when they come out, they are largely left to their own devices. This can mean entering civilian society not knowing much about the benefits due to veterans.

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is trying to fill that gap in information, by enlisting the help of volunteers to help connect vets to resources and benefits.

An ODVA rep visits with details of the Veteran Volunteer Program.