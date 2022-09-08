© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Oregon vets office seeks volunteers to help find benefits

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
soldiers

It gets pointed out a lot that people who enter the military are told what to do all the time when they're in the service. And when they come out, they are largely left to their own devices. This can mean entering civilian society not knowing much about the benefits due to veterans.

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is trying to fill that gap in information, by enlisting the help of volunteers to help connect vets to resources and benefits.

An ODVA rep visits with details of the Veteran Volunteer Program.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team