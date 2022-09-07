Thu 8 AM | NY Philharmonic star plays with RV Symphony

Many of the current players will be alive when the New York Philharmonic orchestra celebrates 200 years in existence (in 2042).

Anthony McGill is the first Black principal player of any instrument in the orchestra's history. He played at the inauguration of Barack Obama as president.

And he's coming to the Rogue Valley to play a set of concerts with the Rogue Valley Symphony, September 9-11.

Anthony McGill shares his music, and his thoughts on music and diversity among musicians and composers, in a visit to The Exchange.