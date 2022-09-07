Thu 8:30 | Signals & Noise takes up the media happenings, with a new panelist

It was a quiet tidal wave, but a big one: the announcement that streaming TV passed broadcast and cable TV in viewers during the summer. That's just one media topic we'll take up in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Assistant Professor Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein, joining us as a regular starting now.

Listen for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.