© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Signals & Noise takes up the media happenings, with a new panelist

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
signals & noise

It was a quiet tidal wave, but a big one: the announcement that streaming TV passed broadcast and cable TV in viewers during the summer. That's just one media topic we'll take up in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Assistant Professor Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein, joining us as a regular starting now.

Listen for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSignals & Noise
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team