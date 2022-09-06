© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Putting animals on trial, and other interactions with humans

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Fuzz When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach

You've heard the one about "nuisance bears," right? Those are the bears that come out of the woods and rummage through garbage dumps and otherwise make people feel edgy.

But... who put that yummy garbage dump there? And how do we determine fault in an animal/human interaction?

Science writer Mary Roach takes up the current thinking, and the long history of the human approach (including trials for wildlife) in Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law. Roach tagged along with biologists, behaviorists, and more for her work, and she stops to share details with us.

