The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Finding cremains among ashes

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Saving cremains of loved ones has become common place. And no amount of insurance can replace treasured ashes when homes are lost to fire.

But that loss doesn't have to be permanent because Alta Heritage Foundation offers free cremated remains recovery service to wildfire victims. Lynn Engelbert, a retired NASA search-and-rescue expert, who established the Alta Heritage Foundation.

Engelbert will explain how she uses trained search dogs to seek out human cremated remains in buildings destroyed by wildfire.

