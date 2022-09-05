Tue 9 AM | Wonder no more: a workable definition of what it means to be curious

Are you a busybody, a hunter, or a dancer? No need to answer yet, because some explanation is in order: those are the terms for how people express their curiosity, as identified by Perry Zurn and Dani Bassett.

They are identical twins who identify as "one mind and two bodies," and the authors of Curious Minds: The Power of Connection.

Connection? Yes, the twins say curiosity is more than just fact-seeking, it's a process of connection, to knowledge and to other people. The authors elaborate on their thinking in this conversation.