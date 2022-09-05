© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Wonder no more: a workable definition of what it means to be curious

Published September 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
curious minds perry zurn dani bassett

Are you a busybody, a hunter, or a dancer? No need to answer yet, because some explanation is in order: those are the terms for how people express their curiosity, as identified by Perry Zurn and Dani Bassett.

They are identical twins who identify as "one mind and two bodies," and the authors of Curious Minds: The Power of Connection.

Connection? Yes, the twins say curiosity is more than just fact-seeking, it's a process of connection, to knowledge and to other people. The authors elaborate on their thinking in this conversation.

