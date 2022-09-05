Tue 8 AM | What a master recycler knows that you don't know

We learned in recent years that a lot of us chuck things in recycle bins, just hoping that what we chuck is recyclable. Wish-cycling, it's called.

China's relationship to American recycling changed, and some of our practices had to change as a result. There IS another step: becoming a Master Recycler.

The title is available to anyone, after a bit of training. The course takes six weeks in Jackson County, and another session starts in late September. Denise Barnes knows the ins and outs of the Master Recycling program, and shares some details in a visit to the JX.