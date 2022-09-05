Tue 8:30 | Waiting to see what cooler weather does: COVID-and-health Q&A

With schools back in session, there will be more face-to-face contact between people, while we still have an easily transmissible form of COVID-19 in the air. The new boosters are here and with them new processes and requirements. And we have monkeypox to deal with as well.

Now that students are coming back to school, there's an eye toward how districts are preparing to limit outbreaks of these or any other diseases.

This is why we keep our regular appointment with Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe, who joins us most weeks for a health-and-COVID Q&A.

Ask your question by phone or email, 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.