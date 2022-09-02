Labor Day specials: conserving sea creatures, and comforting kids

The JX crew observes Labor Day by not laboring in the usual ways. But we pulled up a pair of interviews from programs past to edify and amuse.

At 8: one of those stories about something so abundant, we thought the supply was inexhaustible. Sadly, abalone, who live in those shiny shells on the ocean floor, are in a tough spot after years of overfishing. Anne Vileisis tells the story in Abalone: The Remarkable History and Uncertain Future of California’s Iconic Shellfish.

At 9: Previous generations of parents had to assure their children that the world would not end in nuclear war. Now parents have to explain global warming, and mass shootings, and why there are still nuclear weapons. Child psychologist Abigail Gewirtz offers comfort and scripts to use, in her book When the World Feels Like a Scary Place: Essential Conversations for Anxious Parents and Worried Kids. The author joined us for an anxiety-lessening chat in 2020--oddly, just as COVID provided brand-new concerns.

