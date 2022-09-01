Fri 8:30 | Klamath Independent Film Festival plans late September party

Long and short, narrative and documentary, the Klamath Independent Film Festival hopes to have something for everyone.

KIFF returns to the Ross Ragland Theater and to online viewing platforms September 16-18, and the range is broad: from documentaries about death and displacement for the Modoc people, to a toga party to celebrate the making of "Animal House," it's a packed three days.

We get further details on the plans from Festival Director Cassidy Quistorff and Klamath Film Board Chair Kurt Liedtke.