© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Oregon State Climatologist lists the evidence that climate change is happening now

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
temperature increases

Some days, it feels like all we can talk about: just how hot the weather is. It does not figure to get consistently better in the near future.

Larry O'Neill, the Director of Oregon Climate Service, points out that global warming is no longer a future hypothetical, we're feeling the effects now.

O'Neill's directorship also confers the title of Oregon State Climatologist, and we bring him back to the JX to talk climate: past, present, and future. It's not a pretty picture, but one we need to understand.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team