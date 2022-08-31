Thu 8:30 | Oregon State Climatologist lists the evidence that climate change is happening now

Some days, it feels like all we can talk about: just how hot the weather is. It does not figure to get consistently better in the near future.

Larry O'Neill, the Director of Oregon Climate Service, points out that global warming is no longer a future hypothetical, we're feeling the effects now.

O'Neill's directorship also confers the title of Oregon State Climatologist, and we bring him back to the JX to talk climate: past, present, and future. It's not a pretty picture, but one we need to understand.