Wed 8 AM | Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's

Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow.

The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a source at Big Butte Springs in the Cascades, and even that source has slowed a bit of late.

We get the picture on water supplies from MWC General Manager Brad Taylor, Julie Smitherman, Customer Service and Water Efficiency Manager, fills in the gaps on demand.