The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | End of August, but not end of summer: gardening Q&A with Lynn

Published August 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
With Labor Day just days away, a new season is fast approaching. But summer's got a lot of heat left in it, and a lot of sun power to zap into things growing in our gardens.

We catch up on the proper activities for late August and early September with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season.

What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

Master gardeners
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
