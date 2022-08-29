© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | A guide for parents to discuss grief and loss with kids

Published August 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
giving hope lister schrawtzman

Maybe it starts with a goldfish or some other pet, but every parent will have to explain death to a child at some point.

We all have to die, and most of us have to have this conversation. But how? The stories about the dog going to live on a farm in another part of the state will only be believed for so long.

Elena Lister and Michael Schwartzman, health professionals, team up for a book with the answers in Giving Hope: Conversations with Children About Illness, Death, and Loss, the authors (with writing partner Lindsey Tate) demonstrate how to take up the subject of death and loss in a way a child can understand.

We visit with Lister and Schwartzman in this interview.

