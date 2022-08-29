© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Beyond Portland: Oregon Black Pioneers explore historic sites on North Coast

Published August 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
north coast black history bus tour

Despite its exclusionary and frequently racist past, Oregon has a rich history involving Black residents of the state. And Oregon Black Pioneers is dedicated to preserving that history, and expanding the knowledge of it.

OBP plans a bus tour of historic sites on the North Coast of Oregon, from Portland to Seaside, in September. The event billboard says it's already sold out.

We pick up some of the highlights in a visit with Zachary Stocks, the Executive Director of Oregon Black Pioneers.

