Mon 8:30 | Oregon makes plans for dealing with derelict boats

When someone's car breaks down, it will only sit for a few days by the roadside before a police officer slaps a red sticker on it, warning it will be towed away. And then it will be.

The situation is different for boats. People leave boats behind on waterways, and sometimes just do not come back to retrieve them. Which creates a headache for boaters on the same waters.

Oregon is focusing attention on abandoned and derelict ships and boats, making plans to remove them. The Division of State Lands and the Oregon State Marine Board are the responsible parties; Bill Ryan from State Lands and Dorothy Diehl from the Marine Board talk us through the issues.