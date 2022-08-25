Fri 8 AM | Researchers work out how to predict recovery from Cascadia quake

When the Cascadia Subduction Zone has its next major movement, it's nearly certain to give our region a thorough shaking, perhaps a magnitude 9 earthquake.

What is less certain is how much damage will be done to buildings and infrastructure. Will it take weeks to repair roads and utilities? Months?

Researchers at Oregon State University have developed computer models for predicting the resilience of transportation systems after a major earthquake, models that can be applied to other infrastructure systems.

Dan Cox from OSU is one of the lead researchers and our guest.