The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Researchers work out how to predict recovery from Cascadia quake

Published August 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Danial Cox OSU post quake repair

When the Cascadia Subduction Zone has its next major movement, it's nearly certain to give our region a thorough shaking, perhaps a magnitude 9 earthquake.

What is less certain is how much damage will be done to buildings and infrastructure. Will it take weeks to repair roads and utilities? Months?

Researchers at Oregon State University have developed computer models for predicting the resilience of transportation systems after a major earthquake, models that can be applied to other infrastructure systems.

Dan Cox from OSU is one of the lead researchers and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
