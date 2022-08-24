© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | 38% say 'no change:' the pandemic impact on Oregonians' jobs

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Oregon Values and Beliefs Great Resignation

The terms are only slightly different: "The Great Quit" is the same as "The Great Resignation." People left their jobs in droves as the restrictions of the COVID pandemic lifted, leaving jobs open and employers scrambling--and paying better--to fill them.

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, which is set up to explore issues affecting Oregon and attitudes toward those issues, delves into this one, too.

OVBC surveyed hundreds of Oregonians to get a picture of work lives changed during and after the lockdowns.

Amaury Vogel from OVBC talks about the survey findings, and how public or employer policy approaches might take them into account.

