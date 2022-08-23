© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Rogue Valley Chorale observes golden anniversary and new leader

Published August 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Artistic Director Dr. Jerron Jorgensen Rogue Valley Chorale
Artistic Director Dr. Jerron Jorgensen Rogue Valley Chorale

It started with people who love to sing coming together to make fine music. Now the Rogue Valley Chorale is celebrating two major events: the 50th anniversary of the group, and the appointment of a new Music Director, Jerron Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is himself an accomplished singer, with deep experience leading vocal groups. He visits to talk about his role with the chorale, along with the group's Executive Director, Brad Nelson.

