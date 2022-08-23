Wed 8:30 | Nothing nice to say about squash bugs: gardening Q&A

It's clear by now that it can take aggressive (though not necessarily chemical) action to keep our favorite outdoor plants from being consumed by bugs.

We've learned this and more in our sessions with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season.

What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.