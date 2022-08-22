© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How climate migration could be an even bigger story than immigration

Published August 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Gaia Vince Nomad Century

Even if we could all agree on the facts of climate change, there's plenty of disagreement on how to handle the effects.

Should we stop trying to farm in semi-arid country? Should we pull all housing back from the edge of the oceans and the forests? Some of that will have to happen, and it will result in people moving away from climate-impacted places.

The numbers of climate-displaced people grow into the billions, says science journalist Gaia Vince. She fills out the picture in the book Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World.

The author tells the story of what's happened already, and what is likely to come.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team