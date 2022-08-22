Tue 8 AM | University of Washington project collects blood samples to study smoke exposure

We know it is no fun to be downwind of a wildfire, and we get into that situation at least a few times every summer.

Smoke from fires is hard on the body, and exactly how is still the subject of much research. That includes research out of the University of Washington, which collects blood samples to measure stress responses in the human body to exposure to wildfire smoke.

Ashleigh Theberge heads the lab. She and fellow researchers Juan Carlos Sanchez and Dakota Kennedy check in with an overview of what the blood can reveal, and who can donate samples.

