© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | University of Washington project collects blood samples to study smoke exposure

Published August 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
university of washington chemestry dept

We know it is no fun to be downwind of a wildfire, and we get into that situation at least a few times every summer.

Smoke from fires is hard on the body, and exactly how is still the subject of much research. That includes research out of the University of Washington, which collects blood samples to measure stress responses in the human body to exposure to wildfire smoke.

Ashleigh Theberge heads the lab. She and fellow researchers Juan Carlos Sanchez and Dakota Kennedy check in with an overview of what the blood can reveal, and who can donate samples.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team