Tue 8:30 | Corona, pox and more: health Q&A with a familiar voice

Published August 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Covid and Monkeypox

You don't have to be a hypochondriac to be concerned about your health in today's world. COVID-19 provided a rude awakening, and more diseases keep showing up to remind us of the dangers in the world--like monkeypox.

Our regular health Q&A continues, but with a blast from the past: Dr. Jim Shames, now retired as Jackson County , Oregon Medical Director, returns to spell Dr. Leona O'Keefe for a week.

We also welcome back Dr. Pat Luedtke, the Lane County health officer, for a perusal of the issues of the moment with our various disease outbreaks and health challenges.

