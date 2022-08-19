© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: PETA founder reveals the manifold talents of Earth's other creatures

Published August 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
"They're just dumb animals" never seemed like a fair statement. Maybe they don't speak, but animals of all kinds are capable of some really remarkable behavior, assisting their fellow creatures and communicating dangers and desires to each other.

Ingrid Newkirk has long made the case for respecting animals and their talents; she is the founder and president of PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Newkirk teamed up with writer Gene Stone to tell the stories of what we have learned from animals, in Animalkind.

We learn about communication and navigation and animal love and more in this 2020 interview with the principal author.

